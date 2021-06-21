Pilot dies after single-engine plane crashes near Conway

A pilot who was injured in a single-engine plane crashed Friday afternoon has died. (Photo: Conway police)

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A pilot who was injured in a single-engine plane crashed on Friday afternoon has died, according to Conway police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field. The pilot was transported to a local hospital after the crash, at which time crews said they were conscious before succumbing to injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency on this incident, according to the Conway Police Department.