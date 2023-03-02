LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pine Bluff man woke up to some great news Friday morning.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials reported the man had won a $5.75 million grand prize in the Lucky for Life game’s Thursday night drawing after matching all five numbers and the lucky ball. This was Arkansas’s first Lucky for Life grand prize winner and the state’s third-largest lottery jackpot ever won.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he had purchased the $2 lottery ticket on Thursday in Little Rock. On Friday morning he checked his numbers and found out he had won.

He was so surprised that he asked his wife to double-check the numbers, who confirmed the win, lottery officials said. The couple then drove to Little Rock to claim their prize.

The couple had the option of a single cash payout or $7,000 a week for life. He chose the cash payout, which was $4,088,250 after taxes.

The ticket was purchased at the A to Z Mini Mart on 65th Street in Little Rock. The store will receive a $50,000 commission for the winning ticket sale.

A Little Rock Lucky for Life player won $5,000 in Thursday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. They added that last week two Arkansas players won $5,000 each in the same game, one from Jonesboro and one from Little Rock.