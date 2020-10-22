Pine Bluff Police: 16-year-old found shot, dead inside car near junior high school, 17-year-old facing Capital Murder charges

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night near a junior school high.

Police say they were called to 4101 S Olive Street which is near Jack Robey Junior High School around 9:15pm Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old who appeared to have been shot inside a car.

The victim died at the scene.

Police do have a 17-year-old in custody. The teen is facing Capital Murder charges.

Due to the ages of both the suspect and victim, police have said they will not release any names.

This is the city’s 23rd homicide in 2020.