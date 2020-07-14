Pipe bombs, explosive device components found at Baxter County home

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says state and federal charges are pending against a man after homemade explosive devices and explosive components were found inside a home Saturday.

According to a news release sent Tuesday by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, their joint investigation with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) came about because of a call of a possible overdose that deputies responded to Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, deputies were called to the 300 block of RD 1419.

Officials say a deputy met by two women in a white car who were waving at him frantically. One of the women told the deputy she was burned on her hands and face from black powder that a man had been messing with that had exploded. The woman indicated she was heading to a hospital in Mountain Home and the man was unresponsive on the living room floor from an overdose, according to the news release.

The deputy said the man was still breathing when he was found. The man was taken to a hospital in Mountain Home.

According to the release, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and three loaded firearms, including two sawed-off shotguns at the home.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have firearms.

A neighbor told the deputy three children had been at the home but had gone next door. The children were 14, 10 and 5 years old and were not injured.

Investigators found a long metal tube with a missing end cap on the outside of the house. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said this was believed to be a homemade pipe bomb.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the home Saturday evening. According to the release, investigators found a safe with a wallet with the suspect’s driver’s license, a digital scale, metal hanging scale, seven pipes used to ingest controlled substances, four syringes and zip lock bags with residue inside. Investigators say they found a zip lock bag that contained two chubs of Dyno Nobel Emulsion Explosive Material, time fuses and a time fuse blasting cap.

According to the release, a bottle of Pyrodex, which is a substitute for black powder, was found in the living room. Another gun was found as well as two more bottles of Pyrodex were found in the back of the home.

Investigators say they found a pipe device that appeared to have some type of explosive material residue inside with the end cap off. The object also had wires run through a long piece of pipe connecting the explosive portion of the device, according to officials. According to the sheriff’s office, an ATF agent verified it was a partially assembled device.

Officials say they found a large hole in the side of the house, with what appeared to be an exploded pipe bomb and cap.

On Monday, the woman and the oldest child were interviewed at the sheriff’s office. The woman said she is married to the man but does not live with him at that home. The woman told deputies she found gun powder on the floor of the home and by the outside steps while she was there. According to the news release, the woman said she was cleaning the gun powder when it exploded and caused her burns. The woman also told investigators about her husband making pipe bombs and how he used them to blow up various appliances and other things around the property.

According to the release, the suspect was interviewed by investigators at the hospital.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is still in the hospital.

Officials say evidence and information are being reviewed with the prosecuting attorney.

At this time, KARK is not identifying the suspect because he has not been charged at this time.