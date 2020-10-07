Police: 24-year-old man punches LRPD officer unconscious at traffic crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police say a man detectives say punched an off-duty police officer unconscious at a traffic accident has been arrested.

Christopher Miller

Wednesday morning, authorities reported Christopher Miller, 24, wanted on a second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer charge. By Wednesday afternoon, police reported him being taken into custody.

Investigators say Miller was involved in a traffic accident with two other vehicles at the intersection of Stagecoach and Crystal Valley Road in Little Rock on Saturday, October 3.

Police records show an off-duty police officer stopped to check on everyone involved.

According to police, after the off-duty officer identified himself as a member of LRPD, Miller allegedly punched the off-duty officer. The off-duty officer lost consciousness.

The off-duty officer suffered minor injuries.