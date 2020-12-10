Police accuse man of killing 17-month-old Conway girl

CONWAY, Ark. — Police in Conway arrested a man Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child. 

Jonathan Chatman, 30, was arrested after the infant was brought in to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Wednesday with severe head trauma. The child later died.

Conway Police got the call alerting officers of the suspected child abuse that originated in Conway. 

Detectives spoke with the child’s mother and Chatman and learned the child had been left in Chatman’s care for a while and was unresponsive when the mom returned. 

After questioning, police say Chatman was arrested. 

He is currently in the Faulkner County Detention Center.  Police say the investigation is ongoing

