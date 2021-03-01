Pine Bluff Police have suspect in custody after shooting at Watson Chapel Jr. High

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Police are confirming a shooting Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

Pine Bluff Police are saying that a male suspect is currently in custody, his age unknown at this time.

A juvenile victim is alive, but in serious condition.

Investigators are saying that the shooting happened inside Watson Chapel junior high

#UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody.



We do not know the age of the suspect but they are a male juvenile.



Police say the victim is also a juvenile and has serious injuries.



The shooting happened inside Watson Chapel Junior High. #ARnews — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 1, 2021

Lots of traffic around the the Jr. High School.



Many of the people in these cars are family of students or staff at the school. A lot of them tell me they’re worried and just ready to reunite with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KbXbsPfzF5 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 1, 2021

The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction beginning Monday.

BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police just confirmed there is a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School. The district was supposed to return to full-day instruction today. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/CKvyzsH64K — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

School district officials are also confirming that this is an isolated incident and all campuses were on lockdown.

There will be a supervised release at the Jr High. Parents can pull through the drive-thru and request their child to be released.

If the parents are not able to pick up their child, then the students can stay on campus until they are released at the end of the day.

The parent of the student shot has been notified and all children currently on campus are secure at the school and listed as safe.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police are currently on scene.

This is a developing story, KARK will update as more information becomes available.