Police identify 2-year-old killed in Little Rock ‘accidental shooting,’ arrest girl’s father

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have identified the 2-year-old who died from what officers called an “accidental shooting” Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls of a potential suicide to the area near the 100 block of Falcon Court just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found Netilian Juniel with a gunshot wound. The child had already died from her injuries.

Investigators spoke with the girl’s parents, and after obtaining a search warrant, found drugs and the firearm involved in the shooting.

The father of the child, 22-year-old Detilian Juniel, was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.

