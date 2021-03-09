Police identify suspect, victim in deadly shooting at North Little Rock Chuck E. Cheese

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – North Little Rock police say a man is in custody after surrendering to detectives in connection to a shooting Sunday night at a Chuck E. Cheese that killed a woman.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, Marlon Marbley Jr. surrendered to detectives Monday afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued.

Police say Marbley and the victim, identified by NLRPD as Christina Clay, got into an argument during a child’s birthday party at the restaurant.

Investigators say Clay and several other people went outside to diffuse the situation, smoke and talk. That is when police say Marbley went outside and started arguing with Clay.

Detectives said Marbley pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at Clay. Officials said Marbley’s family and friends pushed him to try to get him to leave, but he ran towards Clay as she was walking back into the restaurant and shot her multiple times.

Police say Marbley then drove off while Clay died at the scene.

Officials say Marbley was booked on a capital murder charge and is being held without bond in the Pulaski County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Original Story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Police have confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection to a death investigation at a Chuck E. Cheese on Landers Road in North Little Rock on Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday. One woman was killed.

Neither the suspect nor the victim’s names have been released so far.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details as they emerge.