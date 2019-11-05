Police investigate the deaths of elderly couple behind home in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) — Police in Mountain Home, Ark. are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple outside of a home.

A citizen Tuesday afternoon called police after finding one body behind a home. Authorities then found a second elderly person dead. Police have not identified the two.

The Baxter County Corner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police joined the investigation into the incident. Police sent the bodies to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for establishing the cause and manner of death.