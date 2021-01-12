Police: Little Rock child at center of Amber alert found safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say they have found a 3-year-old just hours after an Amber alert was issued for the child following a shooting incident.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department say Deliliah Collier was located just after 11 p.m. Monday.

The Amber alert for the child was issued just before 9 p.m. after she was taken following a shooting at a grocery store located in the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock.

Authorities reported that the young girl was taken by her mother and another person who was a suspect in the shooting.

Both the girl’s mother and the other suspect are also now in custody.

Police also noted that a victim in the initial shooting was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.

Police are asking to avoid this area if possible.

