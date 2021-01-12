Police: Little Rock child at center of Amber alert found safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say they have found a 3-year-old just hours after an Amber alert was issued for the child following a shooting incident.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department say Deliliah Collier was located just after 11 p.m. Monday.

The Amber alert for the child was issued just before 9 p.m. after she was taken following a shooting at a grocery store located in the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock.

Authorities reported that the young girl was taken by her mother and another person who was a suspect in the shooting.

Both the girl’s mother and the other suspect are also now in custody.

Update: Just after 11 p.m., LRPD officers located the missing child from the amber alert, 3-year old Delilah Collier. They have also taken into custody the two suspects involved. Those suspects are also wanted in connection with an earlier shooting. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 12, 2021

Police also noted that a victim in the initial shooting was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.

LR Police are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger on Geyer Springs. The victim has been taken to hospital and is stable. Avoid this area if possible. We will have more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dIjRYhSrZO — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 12, 2021

Police are asking to avoid this area if possible.