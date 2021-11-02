Police: Missing Pennsylvania teen believed to be in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – Arkansas State Police took to social media Monday night to alert the public of a missing teen from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

According to the alert, 16-year-old Anna Rogomentick was last seen on Monday in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and is possibly in the Jacksonville area.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver designs, black leggings, and black converse.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Havertown Township Police at 610-853-1298 or Arkansas State Police.

