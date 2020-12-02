Police: Prescott woman found dead at home believed to be victim of attack

PRESCOTT, Ark.- A Prescott woman was found dead outside her home in the 500 block of East 2nd Street on Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have identified the woman as 41-year-old Tina Nicole Whitten. They believe her to be the victim of a deadly attack that occurred inside the home around 5:30 p.m.

Prescott Police responded to reports of a body outside the home just after 7:30 p.m. Arkansas State Police were then requested to lead the homicide investigation.

A 48-year-old man from nearby Rosston has been taken into custody and is being questioned by State Police special agents. The criminal investigation is continuing while awaiting formal charges to be filed by the Nevada County prosecuting attorney.

Whitten’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

