Police: Prescott woman found dead at home believed to be victim of attack

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

PRESCOTT, Ark.- A Prescott woman was found dead outside her home in the 500 block of East 2nd Street on Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have identified the woman as 41-year-old Tina Nicole Whitten.  They believe her to be the victim of a deadly attack that occurred inside the home around 5:30 p.m.

Prescott Police responded to reports of a body outside the home just after 7:30 p.m.  Arkansas State Police were then requested to lead the homicide investigation.

A 48-year-old man from nearby Rosston has been taken into custody and is being questioned by State Police special agents.  The criminal investigation is continuing while awaiting formal charges to be filed by the Nevada County prosecuting attorney.

Whitten’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers