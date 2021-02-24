Police responding to death investigation at Little Rock Walmart

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Police in Little Rock are responding to reports of a homicide at a store Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that when they arrived they found a man dead in a car in the parking lot.
Investigators believe that the death happened somewhere else.
The investigation is at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 South Shackleford Road.
There is no word as of yet from the Little Rock Police Department on any description of the victim in this case.
Officers are also asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.