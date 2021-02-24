Police responding to death investigation at Little Rock Walmart

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Police in Little Rock are responding to reports of a homicide at a store Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that when they arrived they found a man dead in a car in the parking lot.

Investigators believe that the death happened somewhere else.

The investigation is at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 South Shackleford Road.

There is no word as of yet from the Little Rock Police Department on any description of the victim in this case.

@LRpolice has the side parking lot taped off. The Crime Scene Search Unit is here. pic.twitter.com/EqP6yoBbVN — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 23, 2021

Officers are also asking the public to avoid the area.

We are investigating a homicide at 2700 S. Shackleford. Please avoid this area while we investigate this incident. Preliminary information at this time, is the homicide did not occur at this location. More information will be release when it becomes available pic.twitter.com/BuALJvM9AP — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 23, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.