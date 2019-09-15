Police say 1 dead, 1 injured in Little Rock shooting

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say one person is dead and a second person is wounded following an early-morning shooting.

Authorities say gunfire was reported in a commercial area of the city about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one shooting victim who died at the scene. Officials say another shooting victim arrived at an area hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The names of the shooting victims were not immediately released. Investigators shut down a multi-block area while they investigated the shooting.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss