Police: Suspect and employee exchange gunfire during attempted robbery in Maumelle Sonic

MAUMELLE, Ark. (KARK) – An attempted robbery at the Sonic in Maumelle led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and an employee.

According to investigators a man tried to break into the business around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

The employee told police that the suspect attempted to break the glass door to gain entry, then there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the employee trapped inside.

The suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Maumelle Police at 501-851-1337.

