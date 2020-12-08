Police: Suspect in string of Jacksonville robberies killed by homeowner

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – Police in Jacksonville said the suspect in a series of robberies is dead after being shot by a homeowner while attempting another theft.

When officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to reports of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Baily Drive Monday night, they discovered the body of a man matching the description of a robbery suspect from an earlier call.

Dispatchers received that call just after 8 p.m. about an attempted robbery at the Jacksonville Stop and Shop. Two hours later, police said the suspect attempted to rob another victim outside her home.

Investigators said the suspect’s third robbery attempt turned fatal when the man’s intended victim shot the suspect in self-defense after the suspect shot at them.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time, but was described as a Black man, 19 to 24 years of age, wearing a black shirt, black jacket and red sweatpants with brown Ugg boots.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Harbour with the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191.

