Police: Woman pulls gun on parent at Little Rock elementary school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An argument in the carpool lane at Meadowcliff Elementary Tuesday afternoon ended after a woman pulled a gun on another parent.

According to Little Rock police, a black Yukon with red rims cut off three other vehicles who were waiting to pick up children.

Investigators noted in the police report when one of the drivers pulled alongside the Yukon, the suspect pointed a gun at the man and his son and said, “Next Time,” before leaving.

School officials have requested an officer return Wednesday to ban the suspect from school grounds.

