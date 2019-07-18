Poll shows national pride at historic low

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA)–Independence Day is a time for American nationalism, but a well-respected polling service published a report that depicted national pride at a record low.

Gallup’s annual survey showed that only 45% of U.S. adults are “extremely proud” of their country. That marks two straight years in which that number dipped below half.

The highest numbers occurred between 2002 and 2004, years in which Americans displayed unmatched levels of patriotism post-9/11. Those recorded readings were 69% and 79%. The numbers began falling after President George W. Bush began his second term in 2005, according to the report.

Despite the historically-low numbers, respondents still expressed national pride in American scientific achievements (91%), culture and arts (85%), military (89%), economic (85%) and sporting achievements (73%). They also were relatively proud of diversity in race, ethnic background and religion (72%).

Only 22% of Democrats polled said they were extremely proud to be American. Republicans, on the other hand, polled at 76% in that category. The number has dropped dramatically for Democrats since President Donald Trump took office, while Republican numbers have slowly increased every year since 2016.

Unless a significant national event creates a sort of “rallying cry” for Americans, these numbers are unlikely to change until Trump is no longer in office, according to the report.