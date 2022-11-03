LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.

A ticket sold in the Natural State was one of three in the United States that is worth a $2 million prize. That happens when a player matches the five white balls but not the red Powerball, and they had played with a “Powerplay” option that ups the prize value.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the organization that operates the Powerball drawing, tickets sold in Montana and New Jersey also won this big prize. There were $1 million tickets sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

With no winner of the jackpot, the top prize will swell by an estimated $300 million to $1.5 billion, which would make it the second largest Powerball prize in the game’s history and the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

To check your ticket to see if you have winning numbers, head to MyArkansasLottery.com.