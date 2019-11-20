President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton host Domestic Policy Conference on Economic Inclusion and Growth

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today’s inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton are hosting “Economic Inclusion and Growth: The Way Forward,” a conference on domestic economic policy at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock Wednesday.

In addition to remarks by President Clinton and Secretary Clinton, the conference will include a series of panel discussions and networking events with CDFI leadership, leading impact investors, mayors, community organizations, and former Clinton administration officials.

The former U.S. Secretary of State is scheduled to moderate a panel at 1 p.m., discussing ways to support rural communities, Native Americans, recent immigrants and others who lack access to the banking sector.

The panelists include:

· Mayor Stephen Benjamin, Mayor, Columbia, South Carolina

· Secretary Mike Espy, Director, Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture

· Stacy Leeds, Vice Chancellor for Economic Development, Dean Emeritus, and Professor of Law, University of Arkansas

· Luz Urrutia, CEO, Opportunity Fund

Wednesday afternoon at 4, President Clinton will moderate a panel about achieving progress in the Community Development Financial Institutions, inclusive growth and small business areas.

The panelists are:

· Gene Ludwig, Founder and CEO, Promontory Financial Group

· Cathie Mahon, President and CEO, Inclusiv

· Matt Peterson, President and CEO, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

· Mayor Levar Stoney, Mayor of Richmond, Virginia

KARK will live stream both discussions and will provide updates throughout the day.