Protest continues for the second day in Little Rock

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 150 people took part in a second day of protests in the Capital City.

The protest started around 4 p.m.

As of 10:25 p.m., the protesters were still at the State Capitol.

Protesters set a street near the State Capitol on fire Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

Protesters say it was to draw a line.

A driver was also caught on camera doing doughnuts in the street.

About 20 minutes later, protesters were praying and had a moment of silence.

The protesters say they want to keep it peaceful.

Overnight, protesters formed a line, many locking arms.

Police used tear gas overnight after warning people to clear the area.

By 1 a.m., there were no protesters left at the State Capitol.

Organizers are planning to keep protesting as much as they can.

They plan to be back at city hall at 7:30 Monday morning.

#UPDATE: This is the scene now outside of the state Capitol. NO #protesters left but there is a heavy prescence from what appears to be the national guard. #protest2020 pic.twitter.com/0qXxVgeYT2 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 1, 2020

More heavy smoke and tear gas as police move in closer to the Capitol. They’ve given several warnings to clear the area. #protests #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/vowsDaxUA3 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 1, 2020

#UPDATE Protesters started approaching our station as the police moving the protesters back during a #rally. pic.twitter.com/0Uh4sVJzKC — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 1, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 100 people are out at the state Capitol protesting for George Floyd.

Protesters our Alexis Wainwright talked to say this could happen anywhere, and something needs to be done, and that’s why they’re here.







This is just one of the events they say they have planned for today.