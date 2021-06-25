Protesters gathered at Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office for second night

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Protesters gathered for the second night at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a 17-year-old who police say was shot by a Lonoke Co. deputy.

Hours after Sheriff John Staley released a video this afternoon sharing his thoughts regarding the shooting, hundreds gathered at the sheriff’s office.

Many protesters were yelling outside, demanding Staley talk with them face to face, at one point a protester painted on the front of the building.

Some protesters got in their cars and began doing burnouts in the parking lot leaving marks across the street.

People now doing burnouts in the parking lot of the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/mF7KDqz5mW pic.twitter.com/sW4OEDx7AU — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 25, 2021

After about 15 minutes of burnouts, the sheriff came outside to meet with friends and family of Hunter Britain.

Staley told the crowd that he fully supports the body camera video being released, and that it will be up to Arkansas State police to put that out.

State police have yet to make a statement on why the teen was pulled over Wednesday morning.