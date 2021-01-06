Protesters gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters gathered near the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday to support President Donald Trump.

Dozens of protesters were scattered on the grounds and near the capitol building.

Some protesters carried guns and some have riot shields, but there were no reports of any issues.

In addition to local speakers, protesters listened to the president’s speech from Washington, D.C.

This protest is one of many happening across the country as Congress prepares to meet to certify the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers