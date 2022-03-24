SHREVEPORT, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Service Commission has set the dates for two public comment hearings for Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s application for new rates.

The first one will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Springdale.

The second, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College in Ashdown.

Public comments may also be submitted online here.

On July 23, 2021, SWEPCO submitted a request to the APSC to update SWEPCO’s non-fuel base rates, seeking to recover environmental and resiliency costs associated with providing customers cleaner and more reliable energy.

The request includes recent investments in transmission and distribution facilities and reflects costs to operate and maintain equipment that delivers power to customers. It would establish new tariffs for electric vehicles, lighting and other measures.

For more information on the request, visit www.swepco.com/ArkansasRates.