Public hearing scheduled for mobile sports betting in Arkansas

In this Sept. 5, 2019 photo, a gambler places sports bets at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators have approved wagering on the XFL, becoming the sixth state to approve bets on the revived football league that last operated in 2001. Its season begins Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet in December to consider adopting rule changes to sports betting in Arkansas.

According to a release, the commission will meet on Thursday, December 30 at 11 a.m. in Little Rock to discuss multiple changes to the casino gaming rules.

The commission is considering rule changes to allow sports betting by people in the state of Arkansas but not necessarily present on the premises of the casino, which would open the door for mobile sports betting in the state.

People will be invited to the hearing, located at 1515 West Seventh Street, Suite 300, to make public comments. You can also submit feedback through email until December 29 at the following emails:

  • smokey.campbell@dfa.arkansas.gov
  • nikki.langston@dfa.arkansas.gov

Feedback will also be accepted via written submission until December 29.

Arkansas Racing Commission
P.O. Box 3076
Little, Rock, Arkansas, 72203

According to the release, the commission is expected to vote on the rule change following public comments.

Arkansans were able to place the first bets at casinos on July 1, 2019.

