Public memorial for Lonoke teen killed by deputy; Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump to attend

The memorial will be held at Beebe High School

BEEBE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A public memorial service for Hunter Brittain will be held Tuesday, July 6, at 12:30 p.m. CT, at Beebe High School.

Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Brittain family, co-counsel Devon Jacob, Reverend Al Sharpton, and Hunter’s family will be in attendance, according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Rev. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and Crump will deliver special remarks.

Hunter, 17, was shot to death during a traffic shot, in the early morning of June 23, by a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

The sergeant, Michael Davis, was terminated for not activating his body camera (until after the shooting), a violation of department policy and training.