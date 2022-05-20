LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a youth basketball coach Thursday who is accused of possessing and distributing pornography featuring children.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 29-year-old Taylor Rogers is currently facing 150 counts of the distribution and possession or viewing of sexually explicit child material.

Authorities said officers with the vice detail executed a search warrant Thursday at a property in the 550 block of Highland Drive.

Following that search, Rogers was arrested. Investigators are continuing a forensic evaluation of a computer seized in the search and noted that further charges may be filed in the case.

Rogers was taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rogers was employed for more than seven years at the Lisa Academy, a charter school with campuses throughout the state, where he served as a coach at the high school, junior high and elementary levels at schools in Sherwood and North Little Rock, as well teaching physical education and health at all levels.

He has since been employed as the director of operations for HBLA Sports, a youth travel basketball program based in Roland.