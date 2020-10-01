REAL ID UPDATE: One-year countdown to requirement begins today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The one-year countdown to the REAL ID requirement begins today (October 1, 2020). Today was initially the date the federal government planned to require a REAL ID to board a flight or enter a federal facility.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the effective date was extended one year by the federal government to October 1, 2021.

In 2020, Arkansas has issued a total of 114,000 REAL IDs. Overall, more than 371,000 REAL IDs have been issued in Arkansas since October 2016. Approximately 16.5% of active licenses and IDs in the state are in the form of a REAL ID that may be obtained at any of the state’s 134 Revenue Offices.

A full list of documents required to obtain a REAL ID may be found at www.ar.gov/realid. Arkansas’ REAL ID may be identified by the star in the upper right-hand corner of the license/ID.

