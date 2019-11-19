RECALL: Breakstone’s cottage cheese

Breakstone is voluntarily recalled cottage cheese due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production.

The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.

Approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are being recalled. Click HERE for lots recalled.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.