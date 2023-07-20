LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Rep. French Hill has added an amendment to a bill to further develop Port of Little Rock capacity.

Hill amended the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership Act that authorizes the Federal Aviation Administration for five years. His amendment provides continued oversight of a project to relocate a piece of aviation navigation equipment near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The project would move the Little Rock VOR to a site maintained by the Port Authority of Little Rock, in turn freeing up land for construction projects. The amendment gives the FAA six months to brief the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on the status of the Little Rock VOR project.

Hill considers the VOR project part of growing Port of Little Rock viability.

“I am pleased that my amendment to ensure continued oversight of the Little Rock Air Navigation Cone (VOR) project was included – a project that I have pushed forward for nearly a decade,” he said. “This provision is another step towards enabling the Port of Little Rock the ability to expand its property and bring economic opportunity to the Second Congressional District.”

A VOR provides pilots with direction-tracking navigation. The VOR system entered widespread use in the 60s but is currently being phased out in favor of satellite-based GPS navigation.