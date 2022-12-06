FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wage growth in Arkansas trailed that of most states across the nation during the first half of 2022.

The recent report shows that, from June 2021 to June 2022, average weekly wages in Arkansas rose just 2.4%, from $974 to $997. Nationally, only California, New Hampshire and Washington state saw smaller percentage increases.

The five states with the highest increases in weekly wages during that period are:

Idaho, 8.5% Vermont, 8.1% Maine, 8% Montana, 7.4% (tie) Utah, 7.2% and Georgia, 7.2%

The number of total business establishments in Arkansas increased by 3% during that time frame, from 95,604 to 98,503, a net increase of 2,899. Northwest Arkansas saw an increase of 9,830 jobs from October 2021 to October 2022.

