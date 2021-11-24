Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway receives grant

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas has received a $330,337 grant from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, according to a news release.

“The pandemic put a large part of our revenue stream on hold, and the SVOG funds assisted us in keeping the venue open and operating. We were able to continue presenting a limited number of live performing arts events while also planning the new 2021-22 season. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to stop operations as many venues across the country were doing,” said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall.

According to Wednesday’s release, the program gives over $16 billion in grants to impacted venues, as administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Performing arts venues were among the first to close in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. They were also one of the last to reopen to live performances, causing major financial impacts for the venues.

“The arts are much more than entertainment but also an outlet for cultural awareness, education opportunities and social engagement. Our community values the quality of life enrichment that the arts bring, and we were thrilled to be able to continue with our mission of presenting exceptional performing arts,” Horton said. “We are very grateful for these SVOG grant funds that have assisted us through these difficult times.”

Reynolds Performance Hall is currently in its 2021-22 season with upcoming shows including “Celtic Angels Christmas,” “Postmodern Jukebox” and award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans. To see the show lineup, click here.