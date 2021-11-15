Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Journey, Billy Idol and Toto to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

Around Arkansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary rock band Journey will perform live in concert at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Arena officials announced Monday that the group will be joined by Billy Idol and Toto on Saturday, March 19 as a part of their Freedom Tour 2022.

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with their chart-topping hits including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and other songs, according to an arena press release.

Freedom Tour tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $45 to $125.

The show will be the second huge tour stop in as many days at the arena. Country music icon George Strait will perform there just a day before on March 18.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers