Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

ROMANCE, Ark.- The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Romance man was found dead in his backyard Saturday.

According to a statement sent Tuesday from the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1:20 Saturday afternoon to a call about a silver-colored Chevrolet Silverado that was abandoned behind a business on the 1900 block of Highway 5 in Romance.

Deputies learned that the truck belonged to Charles E. Hogue, 73 of Romance.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at Hogue’s home on the 100 block of S. Skyview Cir., Hogue was found dead in the backyard.

The White County Sheriff’s Office says this is being investigated as a homicide.

Hogue’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information about the homicide, call the White County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241.