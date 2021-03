ROSE BUD, Ark. – The Rose Bud School District announced Monday night that they will be moving to virtual learning because of ongoing threats made toward the school district.

The announcement came via a Twitter post from the school district concerning the High School and Elementary school making the move to virtual learning.

Due to ongoing online threats, RBSD will move to virtual beginning tomorrow, Tuesday for High School and Elementary. Choice Boards for Elementary will be posted by 8:00 a.m. State Police are investigating these threats. Thank you for your patience. — Rose Bud Schools (@RoseBudRamblers) March 30, 2021

State Police are continuing to investigate the root of the threats being made toward the district.