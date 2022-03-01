LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced she is allocating $500,000 to the Law Enforcement Family Relief Trust Fund, which is designed to aid families of fallen officers who are killed in the line of duty or those who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Rutledge says funding the trust is a small way in expressing gratitude to fallen officers. She urged Arkansans to join her in funding this program, either directly or by designating their state tax refund to be disbursed to the trust.

Lead House sponsor, Rep. Mark Berry, said “I am proud to have worked with Attorney General Rutledge to usher this legislation through the General Assembly. Because of our work, the State of Arkansas will be able to continue to honor fallen officers’ memories by providing assistance to their families. This Law Enforcement Relief fund will also afford Arkansans with an avenue to make contributions to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of us all.”

Lead Senate sponsor, Sen. Missy Irvin, also commented on the allocation, saying “This important fund will allow us to continue to serve the families of those who have given their lives and service to our communities. Thank you General Rutledge for providing these much-needed funds that will help families of the fallen.”

The press release also notes Rutledge has prioritized law enforcement by providing a variety of critical annual trainings as well as investing almost $20 million in training and equipment to agencies throughout Arkansas.

Information concerning how to apply for the grant will be made available on the Department of Public Safety’s website in the coming weeks.