Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Arkansas

WINTHROP, Ark. (AP) — After nearly 80 years, the remains of a Navy sailor who died in the attack on Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor have been returned and buried in his home state of Arkansas.

The Texarkana Gazette reported Sunday that 20-year-old Samuel Cyrus Steiner went missing in action Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma.

In March, the Navy notified Steiner’s living relatives that his remains had been positively identified. Steiner was fondly remembered during a funeral service Saturday in Texarkana attended by relatives and members of area veterans organizations.

Steiner’s remains were later buried at Camp Ground Cemetery, near Winthrop, a town near where he grew up.

