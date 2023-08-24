FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to add salamander mussels in Arkansas to the endangered species list.

These mussels are found in several states in the Midwest United States and Northeast and Central Arkansas.

But, there are very few left in the rivers. Excess sediment is the number one cause of the decline in muscles according to the acting field supervisor with the Arkansas Ecological Services field office Chris Davidson.

Davidson says the mussels are important to the environment in so many ways.

“Mussels in general are kind of our natural filters within rivers and streams. And so, they filter out algae and then plankton and detritus silts. We think of them as our natural purifiers for aquatic systems. And they’re also important food sources for wildlife like otters and raccoons and muskrats,” said Davidson.

Mussels help bring good water quality to rivers and streams. Davidson says Arkansas has nothing to worry about, and it would not be a public health concern.

Georgia Parham, the public affairs specialist with the Midwest region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, believes most people don’t know about the many functions of the species.

“They’re kind of a misunderstood species. They just kind of sit there on the bottom, and people don’t know much about them. But they’re actually really fascinating creatures,” she said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is in its 60-day public comment period to get feedback on the species.

After that, it will take the information it’s gathered to decide if it should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.