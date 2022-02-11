SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Saline County man and woman have been arrested by Arkansas State Police Special Agents in connection with the death of a child and injuries sustained to a second child.

According to a press release from the State Police Public Affair’s Office, Halee Quantz, 24, and Roy Preston Ross, 23, are charged with murder (first degree) and battery (first degree). Quantz is the mother of both children.

Haskell police officers and emergency medical responders were called to a residence at 160 North Monroe Street in Haskell on February 8 where a 4-year-old boy was found injured and unresponsive. As the child was being transported to a Little Rock hospital, local police contacted the state police Criminal Investigation Division, requesting a criminal investigation begin.

On February 9, state police special agents discovered a second child from the home in Haskell had sustained serious injuries. The 10-month-old boy was later placed into Arkansas Department of Human Services custody.

Hospital personnel contacted state police on February 10 to report that the 4-year-old child had died. Quantz and Ross were taken into custody late yesterday by state police and are being held at the Saline County Detention Center.