Saline County mother accused of faking son’s medical conditions

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – The mother of a boy battling what many believed was a number of medical conditions is now charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

It’s a story that tugged on the heartstrings of Arkansans as they watched Louie Schneider battle multiple medical issues.

Now Kristy Shneider, boy’s mother, is accused of faking his sickness causing him to get unnecessary medical treatments.

From parades to first pitches, Louie Schneider’s story captured the hearts of people across the state. In an interview in February 2018, Kristy said Louie had a chromosome abnormality and other medical conditions that required him to undergo various medical procedures.

“He doesn’t dread coming to the hospital, he doesn’t dread going under anesthesia,” Schneider said in that interview.

According to court documents, six doctors testified they believe Kristy made it all up.

In a DHS hearing Dr. Meghan Repp, one of Louie’s primary doctors, said she started having concerns over the first three to four visits because pain and symptoms were not consistent to what she was seeing.

In the documents it says at one point Dr. Repp was planning to stop a certain treatment and Louie was not expected to make it much longer, but when Louie survived Dr. Repp said his mother made a comment that he “did a bad job of dying.”

Later in her testimony, she spoke about the change in Louie after being placed in foster care.

Repp said before, Louie was “small, appeared to be malnourished, was quiet and kind, often in a wheelchair and on oxygen.”

She said she has seen him three times since he entered foster care and “he had gained approximately seven pounds and was walking and jumping and was not on oxygen.”

Court documents say Louie has been out of a hospital bed and is doing much better since being placed with a foster family.

Kristy Schneider turned herself into the Saline County Sheriff’s office this afternoon. We reached out to her attorney and have not heard back.

