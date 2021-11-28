‘Santalorian’ brings North Little Rock girl presents as part of nationwide mission

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two men on a mission from opposite ends of the country paid a visit to a special young lady in the Amboy neighborhood of North Little Rock on Sunday.

Chloe Stracener is visually challenged and attends the Arkansas School for the Blind.

Yuri Williams, founder of A Future Super Hero and Friends, of Los Angeles goes by the Santalorian — like Mandalorian.

Meet Khole, the sweet 8 year old. She was born without Corneas and is blind . For #Christmas we got her a bunch of toys & a weighted blanket. She told us she listens to audio books at night so we got her a pair of @beatsbydre headphones since she didn’t have a good pair . pic.twitter.com/0xt4x56dpO — Yuri Williams 🔊 (@afuturesuprhero) November 28, 2021

Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, is from Alabama and travels the country mowing lawns.

The two brought gifts and hope to raise money to send Stracener to hear her favorite audio program recorded live in Denver.

They united for a tour after following similar paths that had them crossing the country to visit families, helping out where they can.

“It feels like a superpower energy, to be honest with you,” Williams said. “My mom always taught me it is better to give than receive and it took me a while to understand that as a kid. But as you become older you see that is what life is about — loving each other and showing compassion to other people.”

Williams and Smith met through following Officer Tommy Norman on social media.

“[We’ve] got a few more states to go, but we’re meeting amazing kids all over the country and we’re just trying to uplift them and do something special for them this Christmas time,” Smith said.

To learn more about A Future Superhero and Friends, follow this link. To learn more about Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Services, visit here.