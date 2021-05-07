Satellite string spotted over Arkansas Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have seen something unusual in the sky over Arkansas this week, you’re not alone.

The “lights” in the sky are SpaceX Starlink satellites.

They were launched and placed into orbit to provide internet to underserved areas. The light is actually reflected sunlight.

The satellites are launched and deployed in batches of 60.

It takes several weeks for them to spread out, it’s during this time when the reflection can look like a string of lights.

This string of Starlink satellites were deployed Tuesday night.

You can track them here: https://findstarlink.com/