School begins process of removing Pulaski County teacher accused of making student dig through a toilet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District say they have started the process to dismiss an elementary teacher accused of making a kindergartner dig through feces.

In a statement released late Thursday, district officials said the teacher who had been employed at Crystal Hill Elementary School was on administrative leave and that they had started the legal process under the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act to fire the instructor.

Officials noted in the statement that there would be a hearing with the district’s board of directors prior to any final decision on the teacher’s employment.

The district noted that “the safety and well-being of our students” was a top priority and that the school officials would continue to work that a “mission of equity and excellence” was followed by staff at all times.

The school began investigating after receiving a complaint from the student’s mother, who said she was horrified at what her 5-year-old said happened and thought the teacher should be fired.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.