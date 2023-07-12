LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday that the state is stepping in to help schools combat rising insurance rates.

School districts in the state are facing an average insurance increase of 130% for the upcoming school year, according to a press release from Sanders’ office.

What these insurance providers are doing to our schools is outrageous. They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It’s clear that they’re just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers. To prevent our districts from facing financial difficulties, my administration is stepping up to help them cover rising premium costs. Sanders said.

Sanders has authorized the state to cover 30% of the cost increase using money from the state’s restricted reserve account, but it is pending legislative approval, according to the release.