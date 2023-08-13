ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The search for an inmate that escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Ark. one year ago continues, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped from prison on August 12, 2022, while “on a work detail in a field near the unit,” according to ADC.

Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers chasing them.

He was serving a life sentence for a rape out of Franklin County and had been in ADC custody since December 2013.

Two women were named as “persons of interest” in the escape, Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White. ADC did not say if they are related to the escaped inmate but that both may be armed and dangerous.

Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Corrections)

Hartman is also considered armed and dangerous and may or may not have a beard.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hartman or the “persons of interest”, call local law enforcement or the East Arkansas Regional Unit at 870-295-4700.