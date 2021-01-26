Search for Independence County man in connection to murder

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A murder investigation has special agents from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division helping Independence County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) solve the case.

ASP reports that Adam Lowry, 30, was found dead at a home in the 1300-block of Rounds Road east of Batesville, on Monday, January 25.

Meanwhile, ICSO, ASP, and Arkansas Game and Fish are searching for Cody Weathers, 28. Authorities believe Weathers may be connected to the deadly shooting.

Independence County Sheriff’s Department photo. Cody Weathers.

Weathers is driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Arkansas license plate 327 RTP.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, however if you see Weathers they advise to not approach him.