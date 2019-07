The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) has closed all lanes of I-35 near South Haven in south Kansas on Tuesday, July 9, after a semi truck crash.

SOUTH HAVEN, Kan. (KNWA) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) has closed all lanes of I-35 near South Haven in south Kansas on Tuesday, July 9, after a semi-truck crash.

The KTA said a maintenance crew was doing work near the road when the semi hit the dump truck.

The crash, resulting in a fire, forced drivers to detour and many drivers are getting by on the shoulder of the highway.

KTA says there were no injuries.