HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Hot Springs.

After the conclusion of the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation, a large fight broke out, then shots were fired.

Police confirmed that multiple people have been injured are have been taken to local hospitals.

Videos on social media show a large response of emergency personnel.

#HappeningNow Hot Springs Police continue to investigate after a night of celebration turns violent. According to @HotSpringsPD multiple people were shot following the Hot Springs High School graduation. I’ll have the latest details on @KARK4News and @FOX16News this morning. pic.twitter.com/yhDRVLdfvX — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) May 13, 2022

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus took to social media to confirm that current students and graduates were not involved.

“We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, following our Graduation Ceremony,” Dr. Nehus explained.

“We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation,” Nehus continued. “Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight.”