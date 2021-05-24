Sheriff: Man taken into custody after overdose victim found dead, wrapped in sheet in Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s department announced a man who was a “person of interest” will not face charges related to the death of a woman found wrapped in a sheet in East Arkansas earlier this month.

The sheriff said the coroner has ruled the victim’s cause of death as a drug overdose, and he said Maurice Winda stayed in the house with the victim’s death body for at least three days.

Winda and the victim were using meth together, according to the sheriff. Winda left the house for a short time and when he returned, he found the victim dead.

The sheriff also said Winda broke into a house and stole a car in Hughes, Arkansas, to get away. He said Winda will not be charged in the victim’s death.

Winda was taken into custody on Monday morning in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He’s charged with abuse of a corpse.