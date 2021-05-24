Sheriff: Man taken into custody after overdose victim found dead, wrapped in sheet in Arkansas

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s department announced a man who was a “person of interest” will not face charges related to the death of a woman found wrapped in a sheet in East Arkansas earlier this month.

The sheriff said the coroner has ruled the victim’s cause of death as a drug overdose, and he said Maurice Winda stayed in the house with the victim’s death body for at least three days.

Winda and the victim were using meth together, according to the sheriff. Winda left the house for a short time and when he returned, he found the victim dead.

The sheriff also said Winda broke into a house and stole a car in Hughes, Arkansas, to get away. He said Winda will not be charged in the victim’s death.

Winda was taken into custody on Monday morning in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He’s charged with abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers